(Newswire.net -- December 23, 2019) -- Denver, CO -- Online Marketing Media, a Colorado based online marketing agency, is offering a limited time $500 discount on web design or re-design and optimization package. Businesses nationwide can take advantage of this offer.

Online Marketing Media, a digital marketing agency based in Denver, Colorado, offers a wide range of web design solutions for businesses nationwide. The agency creates fully personalized websites based on high-performance templates and optimized to ensure high local visibility and provide visitors with an engaging experience.

The agency aims to provide businesses with an efficient way to improve their online performance and attract more potential customers. By offering a discount on web design and optimization services, they hope more businesses will take “the step” to bring their business to a higher level and get more paying customers.

Recent studies highlight the crucial importance of a company’s website for its overall marketing success, with most online users stating that they would hesitate to contact a business with a poorly designed website. If it doesn’t look professional, it basically says that the business itself is substandard, in their mind.

The Denver online marketing agency offers a comprehensive web design solution covering everything from graphic design and web hosting to content development, SEO optimization and many others.

All websites are fully optimized for flawless display on both mobile and desktop platforms, helping clients connect with the continuously expanding mobile audiences.

To meet the goals of its clients, the agency’s flexible web design services can also include e-commerce store creation, blog design, corporate intranet development, and other custom design and development solutions.

Online Marketing Media is a full-service online marketing agency with a focus on practical strategies adapted to the real-world needs of modern companies. The company was founded in 2011 by Brad Killgore, a digital marketing expert with extensive experience working with Colorado businesses in a variety of industries.

A satisfied client said: “I highly recommend Brad Killgore. I have had the privilege of working with Brad on many web design, social media, video and SEO projects. Brad has done an excellent job every time. Brad is a highly organized, goal oriented, independent and hard-working professional. He is always ready to put all his energy and creativity in to the get the job done. Brad is probably one of the best online marketers I have ever met.”

The $500 discount is only available for a limited time.