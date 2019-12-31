East Meadow, New York online marketing agency High Measure Solutions announced its launch of professional e-mail marketing and lead generation services for local businesses.

High Measure Solutions, a digital marketing agency based in East Meadow, New York, announced the launch of an updated range of e-mail marketing and lead generation services for local businesses looking to improve their online marketing success. The team of marketing experts have extensive experience generating massive e-mail lists and creating successful e-mail marketing campaigns for local businesses in all industries.

The agency’s recent launch aims to help East Meadow local businesses significantly improve their marketing ROI through high-quality marketing campaigns.

According to the agency, e-mail marketing currently has the highest ROI among all marketing channels, returning up to $40 for every dollar spent. Furthermore, it also meets clients on their preferred communication platform, with most internet users stating that they’d rather receive promotional offers on e-mail rather than SMS, social media messages and other channels.

High Measure Solutions creates high-engagement e-mail marketing campaigns to help client businesses promote their brands, products and services to a large market of potential customers. For local businesses interested in developing a large e-mail list, the agency can also provide professional list building strategies.

The recent service update also includes creative lead generation solutions. The East Meadow marketing experts offer pay-per-lead services to guarantee that its clients get warm leads every day.

With the recent update, High Measure Solutions continues to invest in the development of high-quality online marketing solutions for local businesses in East Meadow and the surrounding areas.

A satisfied client said: “I met for the first time with High Measure Solutions and I was impressed with how well prepared they were for our meeting. They had done market research and came with important questions to best understand what my goals and values were for my business. I did not feel that it was about them selling their services, rather about my business needs, which was a breath of fresh air.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.