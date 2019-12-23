Colorado-based online marketing company, Online Marketing Media, is offering a discount on their new service for custom graphic design packages.

(Newswire.net -- December 23, 2019) -- Denver, CO -- Colorado-based online marketing company, Online Marketing Media, is offering a discount on their new service for custom graphic design packages. They saw a growing need in the industry and are proud to offer high quality graphics at affordable prices.

Online Marketing Media, an online marketing agency based in Denver, Colorado, has added a full range of graphic design solutions to complement its online marketing solutions. The agency’s team of expert graphic designers can create any type of branded visuals, from official logos to website graphics, social media covers, and many others.

They are offering a 20% discount for custom graphic design for a limited time.

The goal is to provide businesses nationwide with an efficient way to optimize their online presence using high quality graphics.

The importance of professional visuals for a company’s online presence cannot be overstated. Studies show that customers systematically ignore companies with poorly designed websites or social media pages in favor of their more professional looking competitors; working with an expert graphic designer can thus make the difference between online success and failure.

A professional graphic designer, working with a great web designer can create an amazing website that will keep viewers actively looking through the pages and viewing content. If someone lands on a website that looks terrible, they simply leave and go onto the next business they find in their browser search.

Online Marketing Media can create any type of professional graphic content needed by their clients. Even though many companies have gotten away from print advertising, the agency can design print items from business cards to banners and print ads.

A good graphic designer can make a difference for any business that realizes that they need visuals with an impact that flow with their brand.

One of the important parts of the agency’s newly updated graphic design service is its'custom web design solution.

“Whether you're planning a new site or simply want to re-vamp your existing site, our design process will enable you to meet your objectives”, said an agency representative. “We will work with you to develop a web design and populate it with content that ticks all your boxes. No matter what you want to achieve, we can help you get there.”

For a limited time only, the company is offering a 20% discount on its graphic design custom packages. The company’s latest launch is in line with its commitment to providing a full-service online marketing solution for any business.

Online Marketing Media can also help business owners with SEO (Search Engine Optimization), social media marketing, PPC (Pay Per Click) advertising and many other digital marketing services needed in today’s world to keep generating new leads, which in turn generates new customers.

They offer a free marketing analysis which provides a means for business owners and managers to consult with the CEO, Brad Killgore regarding their companies’ strengths and weaknesses online and how to proceed.