Founded in 1975, Industrial Plastic Supply in Southern California is celebrating 45 years of serving clients with Performance Plastic sheet and rod.

(Newswire.net -- December 23, 2019) Anaheim, CA -- Industrial Plastic Supply, Inc. of Anaheim, California is proud to announce they have been serving clients for 45 years. Having started in 1975, Industrial Plastic Supply originally focused on popular mechanical plastic sheets and plastic rod. Over their long history, clients have requested more types of materials, and they responded. They have become a leader in Performance Plastic materials for the West Coast. The massive in-stock inventory of these performance materials is one of the most comprehensive in the industry.

Quality Plastic Materials

Industrial Plastic Supply services a wide range of industries, including: Food processing, Medical, Chemical, Construction, Marine, Life Science, Aerospace and Semiconductor to name a few. The company specializes in engineered, mechanical and high performance plastic in sheet, rod and tube. The broad range of plastic materials includes: ABS, Acetal, Delrin, Nylon, PET, PEEK, Ultem and many more. These materials are the building blocks of industry, and are produced in sheets, rods, plates, block, bar, slab and strips.

ISO Certified

Quality control has always been an important process at Industrial Plastic Supply, and because of the critical nature of many of the materials, the company made the decision to become certified. In 2014, the company obtained certification to the stringent ISO certification. Each year they go through a complete audit by an outside ISO certification company, and each year they pass their audits with “no findings”. They recently finished their latest approval and received another year of ISO 9001:2015 certification, ensuring clients will receive the material they ordered, and in the appropriate sizes.

Lot and Batch Traceability

In addition to this certification, the company keeps factory lot and batch information on all stock Performance Plastic materials. This means that each specific piece of performance plastic has a ‘pedigree’ and can be tied to a specific lot from the original factory.

American Made

All of these quality materials are made right here in the USA. There are no imported materials at Industrial Plastic Supply, and the only materials that aren’t made in America are produced by our American factory parent companies in Western Europe. These are very special materials in very large sizes that are simply not produced at American factories. Recently the company brought in some 20” diameter Acetal rod, produced in Germany. There is no factory in the USA that can produce this size currently.

Unbelievable Industry Experience

While the company cares about material quality and certifications, they are also very concerned about providing the appropriate answers to technical questions. They take this very seriously, so much so that they have all of their customer service staff certified by the IAPD (International Association of Plastic Distribution). In addition, they care about experience. The 15 members of the customer service staff have an outstanding amount of experience. They have an average of over 22 years in the plastic industry, that means the 15 members have a total of over 330 years of combined experience in assisting clients.

Clients seem to care about this amount of effort the company has put into service. Many of the company’s customers have left reviews praising Industrial Plastic Supply, Inc. on multiple platforms. One 5-Star Yelp review says, “I've been working with IPS for the last few weeks on my small kitchen project. Nelson has gone above and beyond and has answered numerous emails, phone calls and in-person questions from me. I've been there to pick up my orders on five different occasions, and each time everyone has been prompt, courteous and helpful. Craftsmanship has been spot on as well. Would highly recommend whether you have a big project or a small one like mine.”

Another customer who needed high quality plastic says, “I went to Industrial Plastic Supply the other day to purchase some plastic for a project. Carlos helped me on the floor and was extremely helpful! He really took the time to help me! It was nearing closing time but Carlos didn't care and still treated me as though I was a customer that came in first thing. Thank you to Carlos, my project came out great and he helped me pick out the right plastics for my needs! I highly recommend this location and will definitely be coming back in the future!”