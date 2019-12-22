Kuala Lumpur online marketing agency DefDevice expanded its services to provide content-based SEO, mobile optimization and other digital marketing solutions.

DefDevice, an online marketing agency based in Kuala Lumpur, launched an updated range of SEO, web design and digital marketing services for local businesses in Malaysia and internationally. The agency uses a content-based approach to ensure sustainable Google ranking, and works closely with each client to create a personalized digital strategy adapted to their needs and preferences.

More details can be found at https://defdevice.com.

The agency’s newly released services have been adapted to the latest Google algorithm developments emphasizing content quality and mobile friendliness.

DefDevice undertakes a thorough analysis of each client business’ website, social media presence and other important factors to identify its most important marketing needs.

Based on the results of this thorough initial analysis, the agency can create a custom SEO strategy to help clients achieve their ranking goals.

Available services include everything from on-page keyword and content optimization to advanced mobile optimization and extensive backlinking campaigns.

The Kuala Lumpur marketing agency partners with professional brand journalists to promote its client businesses in positive news articles. Since the news pieces are published on hundreds of mainstream media platforms, each campaign results in high Google authority and significant ranking growth.

According to the agency, using multiple digital platforms and strategies is essential to ensure maximum online marketing efficiency.

“Effective marketing is all about finding the right mix of channels, platforms and strategies that will work best for your business”, said an agency spokesperson. “Let us find your perfect digital marketing mix to guarantee your online marketing success!”

The latest update is in line with the agency’s dedication to offering cutting-edge online marketing solutions adapted to the latest industry developments.

DefDevice is also available for social media marketing, chat bot design, landing page creation and other online marketing solutions.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.