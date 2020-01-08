Lawyer and Patent Specialist, John Rizvi held a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the opening of his firm's new location in Coral Springs, Florida.

(Newswire.net -- January 8, 2020) Coral Springs, FL -- John Rizvi, P.A. hosted a successful ribbon-cutting ceremony launching the opening of The Patent Professor®’s expanded office space in Coral Springs, Florida. This exciting event took place on December 10th, 2019.

John Rizvi is a Board Certified Patent Attorney with over twenty years of experience and owner of The Patent Professor®. To accommodate the firm’s growing business, the team has relocated to 10394 W Sample Rd in Coral Springs, Florida.

Although the new premises in Coral Springs will be the firm’s headquarters, satellite offices can be found in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Naples, Jacksonville, Austin and Las Vegas.

The Patent Professor® is dedicated to helping inventors and entrepreneurs protect their unique ideas and earn the profits they deserve from them. Unlike most lawyers, Rizvi provides his legal services for a flat fee without any hidden costs.

Rizvi has authored several best-selling books and has appeared on TEDx Talk.

Mr. Rizvi wishes to thank everyone who attended and helped celebrate this momentous event. He looks forward to the continued growth of The Patent Professor® and helping inventors realize the full potiential of their concepts and designs.

If you are an inventor looking for professional advice on your journey to make your idea a reality, don’t hesitate to get in touch with John today at 1-877-330-7492. John will be happy to offer you his expert advice and invaluable experience at an affordable rate.

About John Rizvi, P.A. - The Idea Attorneys John Rizvi is a founding partner of the firm and has focused his practice exclusively on matters relating to patent, trademark, and copyright law for the past 18 years. Florida Board Certified Attorney He is one of the first group of attorneys ever to be Board Certified by the Florida Bar as an expert in Intellectual Property Law. Certification is the highest level of recognition of the competency and experience of attorneys in the areas of law approved for certification by the Supreme Court of Florida. Additionally, for the past 15 years, he has been an Adjunct Professor at the Nova Southeastern University Shepard Board Law Center where he teaches courses in intellectual property law and is the author and narrator of "Patent Protection: A Practical Guide for Inventors", part of an educational audio series produced to explain the nuances of the patenting process. He is AV Rated by the Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory , the highest rating possible, and focuses his practice on the preparation and prosecution of U.S. and international patent and trademark applications, patent and trademark validity and infringement opinions, licensing, transactional support, and all aspects of intellectual property litigation. Based upon nominations taken exclusively from other practicing attorneys, John was selected as a "2004 Best of the Bar" finalist by the South Florida Business Journal. He was previously selected as a "2003 Best of the Bar" finalist and was one of only two attorneys recognized for expertise in the area of patent law.