LearningToGo has been named as one of the top 100 neuroscience websites in a new list launched by Feedspot. LearningToGo is run by Margie Meacham, an author and learning consultant, who prides herself on helping to enhance learning and performance through neuroscience.

The site explains that Margie is the recipient of the 100 Most Innovative In Learning award, and is a frequent keynote speaker.

She teaches the essentials of brain-based learning course, and is a founding member of The Brain Ladies. In addition to this, she is the author of Brain Matters: How to help anyone learn anything using neuroscience.

The LearningToGo site, with content curated by Margie, has been named on the top 100 after attracting the attention of the neuroscience community.

Margie’s site was singled out from thousands of content sites, podcasts, YouTube channels and other platforms. She is known for providing high value content, with a focus on engagement for getting great results.

LearningToGo explains that many experts are concerned that neuroscience is over-hyped, with claims that are exaggerated or misrepresented hijacking the news and social media. It’s for this reason that it’s important to learn from a credible source.

LearningToGo helps people to create the career and the life they want with neuroscience and Artificial Intelligence. The site works to provide tools, tactics and strategies for improving cognitive function, happiness, and work/life success. Ms. Meacham is also available for private workshops, keynotes, and strategic consulting.

Founder Margie Meacham prides herself on using science to improve the business and personal outcomes of clients. She can teach people how the brain learns, and turn on neuro-based “super powers” to maximize learning and performance.

She said: “I want to thank all my readers for helping to make this site so popular and influential. When I look at the other members of the list, I’m humbled and honored to be among them. My goals are to stay on the list and possibly even move up as more people learn about this site.”

