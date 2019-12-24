East Cedar Dental in Newington Connecticut announce the launch of their updated family dentistry services.

(Newswire.net -- December 23, 2019) -- Newington, CT -- East Cedar Dental in Newington Connecticut announce the launch of their updated family dentistry services. They are able to provide specialised treatments for all ages of people in a family. They maintain a warm and friendly environment at their facility.

For more information visit at https://www.eastcedardental.com/family-dentistry

East Cedar Dental, the local family dentist in Newington launched their updated excellent dental services combined with a friendly and environment and helpful advice. They are able to cater to elderly people and young children who are not comfortable with a visit to the dentist.

Their team is comprised of experienced professionals who can formulate customized treatment plans based on individual need. The family dental services include cleaning, X-rays, tooth extractions, root canals, and dental fillings, to name a few. East Cedar Dental are the in-network dentists for many of the leading dental insurance companies.

The different members of a family require very specific and customised dental treatment. Children as young as a few months of age will benefit from a visit to the dentist. Each person's requirement will vary based on their age, food habits, and general health condition. A person’s temperament and attitude to medicine and doctors will also need to be factored into their treatment plan.

With their friendly and relaxed approach to dental treatment, East Cedar Dental is able to create a positive impression in the minds of their patients. They have specialized staff who are able to handle and treat the emotions and medical conditions of the different age groups in a family. The facility is designed carefully to eliminate the cold and clinical atmosphere of a regular dental clinic.

Timely and regular visits to the dentist can prevent a host of complicated and uncomfortable sessions over time. In addition to family dentistry, East Cedar Dental also offers a wide range of services such as cosmetic, restorative and emergency dentistry. They also offer dental help for those suffering from sleep apnea.

For more information visit the link given above or call them on +1-860-667-0875.