A new step-by-step nutrition program, called Cinderella Solution, teaches women how to get back in shape without extra effort.

(Newswire.net -- December 25, 2019) -- A new step-by-step nutrition program, called Cinderella Solution, teaches women how to get back in shape without extra effort. This unique online weight loss program features easy exercises, recipes, meal plans, and a calendar and guides women in their weight loss journey.

Cinderella Solution, a powerful online fat loss program for women has been launched. Comprised of four-phases, this affordable dietary system empowers women to regain power over their bodies. Developed by Carly Donovan, Cinderella Solution is an effective program specifically designed to help women speed up their metabolism, experience an amazing body transformation and lose 5-7 pounds every week.

More information is available at: http://fibermerixmedia.com/cinderellasolution.html

Cinderella Solution is an advanced weight loss program that features a special nutrition plan and exercises for women. It utilizes a natural and safe weight loss solution that works specifically for the female anatomy and leads to balanced slimming.

Women who are looking for the key to losing weight, need to focus on their metabolism and hormones to achieve the desired results. The program participants follow a proper nutrition plan and exercise and within days start getting rid of the unnecessary pounds and become healthier and more energetic.

The program consists of four phases that last 14 days each. Each phase includes product combinations that help participants maximize fat loss. The program teaches users how to follow 5 weight loss rituals. These rituals enable women to reset the weight-loss hormones, lose fat from the toughest areas in the bodies, eradicate inflammation and maintain a healthy figure by pairing flavors and foods.

Women will learn how to lose weight in a safe, healthy and natural way and how to eat everything and still be in shape.

A happy client shared, "Unlike other nutrition plans that I have tried in which I needed to work out in the gym for hours or to drastically reduce the amount of food I consume, the Cinderella Solution system focuses more on the healthy habits and aspects of the diet. It is much easier to follow the diet and stay consistent."

This unique female fat loss method enables women to get in better shape. It has empowered women of different ages to lose weight, fit in beautiful clothes and wear dresses that emphasize their slim figure.

Interested parties can learn more about the Cinderella Solution fat loss program at http://fibermerixmedia.com/cinderellasolution.html