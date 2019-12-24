FlowerAura-India’s leading online florist is ready to leave its customer jaw-dropped with some of its unique New Year gift collection.

FlowerAura-India’s leading online florist is ready to leave its customer jaw-dropped with some of its unique New Year gift collection comprising new gifts for husband, wife, girlfriend, boyfriend, etc. The website offers a plethora of New Year gift ideas 2020 to choose from. The new hot picks like the New Year cakes, handmade chocolates, sweets, flowers, hampers, New Year corporate gifts to more thoughtful ones like New year personalized gifts, pants, etc. to light up the countdown overwhelmingly!

As an eventful year comes to an end, it is time to think back to the year as it was. It is time to think about friends, family, co-workers, and associates who will be a part of yet another wonderful year. With itself, New Year brings new opportunities, new happiness, and new vigour to bring family and friends together. It’s the time to celebrate and welcome the new year is 2020. Celebrations can take many forms, but one thing that remains common among these ceremonies is the gifts. Gifts are highly valued when it comes to celebrating special days like New Year.

However, with the advancement of technology, gifts can be sent to anyone within a few seconds. Online gifting has become the next big thing to make our life simpler.

Mr. Himanshu Chawla, CEO quoted “FlowerAura conveys your deepest emotions which can’t be expressed in words. Excellence is our middle name and we don’t compromise in quality. When your bags are full, just drop them off at the cart and continue to shop some more! Let’s come together and make gifting-giving fun again. FlowerAura’s team wishes every customer a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”

Conversing over the gifts, Himanshu didn’t fail to mention the importance of the countdown that comes with the tick of the clock and gifts! To give a kick start, he discusses that it is very hard for dear ones to forget about new year nights and made us believe how FlowerAura wants to be a part of that unforgettable memory!

Gift fondness, gift memories, gift your dear ones, a token of love with FlowerAura, leading florist, nursery, bakery, and gift portal of India.

About FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd. (FlowerAura and Bakingo) pioneer of the gifting industry has flourished in the Indian market with its unique gifts (flowers, cakes, personalized gifts, combos) for the special moments that can't be put into words. Started in 2010 under the entrepreneurship of Mr. Himanshu Chawla and Mr. Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurgaon. Today, we lead the gifting market in more than 229+ cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there.