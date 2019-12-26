Torrance, California online marketing agency EDNA Digital Marketing launched its new “Shock & Awe SEO” package, a full-service search engine optimization solution.

(Newswire.net -- December 24, 2019) -- Torrance, CA -- Torrance, California online marketing agency EDNA Digital Marketing launched its new “Shock & Awe SEO” package, a full-service search engine optimization solution adapted to the latest Google algorithm changes.

EDNA Digital Marketing, an online marketing agency based in Torrance, California, launched an updated range of search engine optimization services for local businesses interested in maximizing their local Google ranking. The agency’s new “Shock & Awe SEO” package includes cutting-edge strategies that can deliver rapid ranking growth for local businesses across sectors.

The newly released SEO services have been designed by the EDNA team of digital marketers, web designers, SEO experts and other digital marketing professionals. Based on the latest Google algorithm developments, the package covers all the essential factors influencing a company’s local search engine position.

Client businesses benefit from a thorough analysis of their current ranking performance, website and target audience, to create a personalized SEO strategy adapted to their online needs.

The agency offers cutting-edge on-page and off-page optimization which covers everything from keyword optimization and content development to high-quality backlinking campaigns on hundreds of authoritative online networks.

Depending on the needs of each business client, EDNA Digital Marketing can also create custom, SEO-friendly websites based on high-engagement templates and fully personalized according to each company’s brand profile.

With the latest update, EDNA Digital Marketing continues to expand its range of online marketing services according to the latest industry innovations.

The company’s commitment to high standards of professionalism and service quality is reflected in its perfect 5-star Google rating.

A satisfied client said: “EDNA Digital Marketing is your go to company for all your marketing and advertising needs. They are experts at branding, advertising, search engine optimization and Google Adwords. Edward and Daniel helped brand my business through Facebook, and increased traffic flow tremendously. What really sets them apart is their genuine concern for the clients, the trusted relationship built and their laser focused attention at driving new traffic to your business.”

