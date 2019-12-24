While it is very rare to have a venture fund, Cowen Partners has exactly that. This makes a difference in the services they can provide.

Recently, Cowen Partners announced that it had launched a venture fund. While it is very rare for executive search firms to have a venture fund. they have done exactly that. This early-stage venture fund is going to gain traction quickly and will significantly expand the already wide range of services that Cowen Partners can provide. While the venture fund is still taking shape, the experience that Cowen Partners has in serving its clients should allow it to excel in the angel investing and venture capital arena.

There are a number of reasons why Cowen Partners has launched a venture fund. First, this fund is going to allow the organization to formalize their angel investing services. Some are speculating that this fund is going to allow the prolific executive search firm to align with some of the local organizations, including the Oregon Entrepreneurs Network. By aligning the venture fund with this network, the flow of deals carried out by Cowen Partners should be improved. This will allow this firm to better serve their clients.

Right now, Cowen Partners is not announcing the details on the size of its novel venture fund. For now, the fund is going to write seed investment checks that are going to range in size from $5,000 to $25,000. These checks are going to be used to launch and grow small businesses throughout the region. The fund is going to target community-based businesses, companies launched by minority entrepreneurs, and businesses that have been launched in niche markets. The fund is going to be supported by capital directly from Cowen Partners. For now, the firm is not looking for outside partners. This is another unique facet of their new venture fund.

Based on the size of the checks, there are some sectors that might be harder to fund. At the same time, the partners have said that they aren’t ruling anything out. As the fund gets going and starts to fund a variety of local companies and businesses, the role of the fund may continue to grow and evolve. Regardless, this is a development that is going to set Cowen Partners apart from other executive search firms. Because it is very rare for these firms to have a venture fund, this is another sign of this firm’s flexibility and versatility. The returns generated by this venture fund are only going to allow Cowen Partners to continue to serve their clients in a professional manner. It will be exciting to watch this fund grow in the future.