Bamboo For Life has launched a new guide to bamboo bed sheets and where to buy bamboo covers, sheets, pillowcases, duvets, shams and bedding. The site offers a wide range of bamboo sheets and bamboo bedding options for customers to choose from.

The guide explains that all of the sheets and covers available through Bamboo For Life are made from 100% bamboo, rayon viscose. They come in nine colors and 7 different sizes.

Customers looking for luxurious, comfortable and affordable bamboo bed sheets will find a variety of options to choose from on the Bamboo For Life site.

The new guide explains that the sheets on offer are designed to be soft, sensuous, and cooling through the night. The sheets have thermal regulating properties to help customers to sleep better and wake up more refreshed.

This means that customers can sleep cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter. In addition to this, they are designed to be just the right temperature when the customer gets into bed.

Bamboo For Life says that the bamboo linens available on site have subtle sheen and an innovative fashion forward sense. This helps to provide an effective accent to the bed.

The team states: “All 100% bamboo fabric, regardless of manufacturer, are woven with bamboo viscose rayon. That is the process that is utilized to convert the bamboo plants into a silky, sensual textile.The eco-friendly bamboo is grown without harmful chemicals or pesticides and we do not treat our bamboo sourced bed sheets with formaldehyde to make them wrinkle resistant.”

A variety of sheets are available through Bamboo For Life, including luxury bamboo sheets, moisture wicking bamboo bed sheets, and more.

Some of the benefits the sheets can provide are deeper sleep, increased metabolism, and boosting anti-aging hormones.

