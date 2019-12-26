Smart home automated system installations using the Loxone Miniserver have been launched by C.Hurst Electrical Contractors Ltd, in the southeast of London, UK.

London’s leading smart home installer, C. Hurst Electrical Contractors Ltd, has partnered with Loxone to launch Smart Home Installations for the people of southeast London.

The Loxone Miniserver is the 'brain' of a smart home, and it has been manufactured to be responsive to the environment, monitoring and responding to fluctuating light levels, changes in temperature, and any security breaches, and more, with all systems ‘speaking’ to each other.

The home-dweller is in control, with the ability to adjust functions and settings using the wall mountable and removable computer tablet, and a smart-phone Application to allow for commands to the smart home from any location.

With the launch of Smart Home Installations, C. Hurst Electrical professionally install Loxone Miniservers to connect systems within the home. Along with lighting, heating and security, all audio, visual and computer systems, window blinds, PV and solar systems, can be connected to the Loxone Miniserver.

Installing in Sydenham, Forest Hill and across London, the Smart Home is fully automated. For example, if a person was home alone and decided to go out for some exercise, when the person leaves, the doors lock automatically, the security system is activated, lighting and temperature lowered in the home, and standby devices switched off, saving energy (and therefore money).

In this scenario, when the person returns from their exercise an hour later, the home automatically senses and adjusts the systems within the home to maintain optimal comfort and energy efficiency whilst the occupant is at home.

With a Loxone Smart Home Installation there is no need for the home owner to take time off work to receive an important delivery. Simply let the delivery company know to message, and then, using the App, the delivery driver can be seen on camera and the garage door opened momentarily to allow the items to be safely stored.

