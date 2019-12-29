A new whole house water filter system range has been launched by Aquasana. They provide customers with water filtration products of the highest quality.

Aquasana has launched a new range of whole house filters to provide customers with clean, safe drinking water from every tap in the home. The new product launch allows customers to drink with confidence, knowing that they will get access to health water whenever they need it.

The team at Aquasana explain that their whole house filter systems are a whole home solution designed especially to provide healthy water for customers.

They work by reducing harmful contaminants from the family’s water tap. This means that, whether customers use city water or well water, they will be able to find a unit that suits their needs.

Aquasana offers both 600k and 1m gallon Rhino whole house systems for customers. These are designed to last 6 years and 10 years, so customers know they’re buying the best quality products.

One of the main benefits of the launch of these whole house systems is that they’re easy for the customer to maintain.

They all come with a sediment pre-filter, which catches rust, silt and other sediment present in the water. From there, the water goes through two filters, including an activated carbon filter and a copper-zinc mineral stone filter.

Benefits include reduced contaminants, healthier skin and hair, improved flavor, and healthier water for the whole family.

The company states: “You can upgrade your whole house unit by adding a salt-free water conditioner for scale prevention free of harsh chemicals or salt, or add a UV filter upgrade for bacteria and virus protection. Our pro-grade install kit offers upgraded brass fittings that make your system easier to install and maintain, a larger pre-filter, and a post-filter that catches any remaining sediment or carbon fines that may have passed through filtration.”

Aquasana products are all created with the environment in mind. Every component is engineered for minimal waste, including the reusable outer filter casings.

Those wishing to find out more about the new product launch can visit their website on the link provided above.