(Newswire.net -- December 30, 2019) Orlando, FL -- Research warns that around 10 percent to 15 percent of gallstone patients have both gallbladder and common bile duct stones.

Statistics warn that around 20 million people in the United States suffer from gallstones. In between 1979 and 2004, the mortality rates for gallstone is by 56 percent and by 71 percent for gallstone disease.

According to John Martin, MD, the majority of people with gallstones never develop symptoms their whole lives.

Martin is associate professor of medicine and surgery, and director of endoscopy at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

It is worth mentioning that in the U.S., gallbladder disease is the second most expensive digestive disease, only surpassed by gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Experts recommend a gallbladder diet as foods have been found to be highly influential against the condition.

F. Taylor Wootton III, MD, says that a lot of things you can't change, but you can certainly influence your diet.

Wootton is clinical counselor, associate professor of internal medicine at Eastern Virginia Medical School, and a member of the American Gastroenterological Association governing board.

For individuals with gallbladder issues or who want to increase the protection of their gallbladder, lipase is recommended.

In multiple research studies, lipase has been found to have significant therapeutic potentials. More particularly, it has been found to be vital for proper fat digestion and absorption.

Experts say that those who have had their gallbladder removed may find it troublesome to digest some foods, especially the fatty ones. What makes it even more ideal as a natural gallbladder remedy is that it not just aids in digestion, but also in the use of bile.

There are actually many health benefits associated with the use of lipase. This is why it is widely used nowadays via supplementation, such as Divine Bounty Digestive Enzymes.

This extra-strength supplement has 500 mg of digestive enzymes, namely lipase, amylase, invertase, Glucoamylase, papain, and bromelain. It even has prebiotics, and probiotics.

For every bottle, it offers 90 Vegetarian highly potent and pure capsules. Divine Bounty Digestive Enzymes is even protected with a money back guarantee.

Divine Bounty Digestive Enzymes is carefully made in an FDA-inspected facility in the United States. In addition to being highly potent, it also doesn’t contain ingredients that many scientists warn consumers against.

Every capsule is free from GMOs, binders, fillers, additives, and preservatives. This amazing formula could be an excellent choice for individuals who want to experience the gallbladder-protecting benefits of certain digestive enzymes.

