(Newswire.net -- December 27, 2019) -- St Louis, MO -- St. Louis MO STD testing information portal STD Examiner has launched a new site for HIV testing information. The new site documents the causes and symptoms of HIV and other STDs with information about STD testing clinics and prevention.

STD Examiner, the STD testing in St. Louis, MO information portal, announced the launch of a new HIV testing and prevention resource site. The site offers detailed information about the cost of HIV testing in St. Louis and private testing facilities for other sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) in the city.

The 2018 STD Surveillance Report published by the CDC highlights an alarming growth in cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, as well as primary, secondary, and congenital syphilis. STD Examiner has released the new website to inform individuals and families about common STDs and the need for confidential STD testing in St. Louis.

Despite a reduction in the number of reported cases, St. Louis remains an area of concern based on reports by the Missouri Department of Health.

The new St. Louis HIV testing site contains information about the prevention, testing, and treatment for HIV/AIDS. Readers receive detailed information about sexual behavior, avoiding sharing needles, and protection from HIV.

STD Examiner routinely updates its page with information about STD testing in St. Louis and cities across the United States. The portal directs readers to find local STD testing clinics in St. Louis to get tested by licensed healthcare professionals and confirm or rule out an STD diagnosis with a doctor.

The STD testing information site documents the approximate cost of basic and comprehensive STD testing. Testing centers and walk-in clinics usually refer patients who test positive for one or more STDs to a physician for follow-up and treatment. Patients can also choose a convenient STD home testing kit.

The STD Examiner St. Louis site raises awareness about the modes of STD transmission, STD statistics in Missouri, and symptoms to watch out for in men and women. The site documents risk factors for gonorrhea, syphilis, chlamydia and HIV.

According to a spokesperson for the HIV testing information site in St. Louis, MO, "We strive to make a site that people can go to when they have questions about sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). STDs can have a big impact on people's lives, so we want to help keep people informed."

STD Examiner is an online public service information portal optimized for handheld and desktop devices.

