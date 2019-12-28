A new affiliate marketing and entrepreneurship guide has been launched by JetSet Access. It highlights that John Crestani’s Super Affiliate System is available at an 80% discount.

A new guide to John Crestani’s Super Affiliate System has been launched by JetSet Access, covering how entrepreneurs can launch their own online business. It highlights that, for a limited time only, the system will be available at an 80% discount to anyone signing up.

The new guide explains that John Crestani is an online entrepreneur and marketing specialist who is known for helping entrepreneurs to design their ideal life.

John underscores that across many sectors in America, jobs aren’t safe. House prices are skyrocketing, retirement costs are getting higher, and salaries are having to stretch further.

This is leading more people to need to find income from elsewhere, and one of the most popular methods it to use online affiliate marketing.

JetSet Access launched the new guide to the Super Affiliate System to help more entrepreneurs achieve success online.

The new guide shows how John Crestani fled to Thailand at 21 after dropping out of college. He was trying to find himself when he read The 4-Hour Workweek by Tim Ferris.

The book had such a big impact on his life that now John is striving to help others replicate the success he has enjoyed.

John has created the Super Affiliate System, which offers a range of benefits to entrepreneurs. It is designed to be a training blueprint that can help entrepreneurs to reach a 6-figure income without the need for products.

The new guide states: “Start earning commissions in the first week of the course by following the simple video tutorials, shown step-by-step on John's computer.”

It adds: “Learn how to earn commissions by placing ads through Google's search and display network of websites, that allows you to sell products to literally billions of people across the globe.”

Readers will learn key marketing strategies, like how to drive more traffic from social media, and how to convert more customers.

