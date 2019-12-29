A new guide to effective middle school wrestling training has been launched by Wrestle To Win. It covers the Standards of Learning Bundle from Attack Style Wrestling.

A new guide to effective middle school wrestling training has been launched by Wrestle To Win

(Newswire.net -- December 28, 2019) -- A new guide to effective middle school wrestling training has been launched by Wrestle To Win. It covers the Standards of Learning Bundle from Attack Style Wrestling.

Wrestling To Win has launched a new guide to the best resources and training materials for middle school wrestlers looking for help winning matches. It provides details on the best wrestling training, practice plans and situation drills for young wrestlers looking to improve.

More information can be found at: http://wrestlingtowin.com

The new guide was written to help coaches, dads and parents find the best training videos, wrestling drill PDFs, and wrestling workouts to perform at home.

Wrestling To Win explains that, as coaches or parents, it can be hard to guide young wrestlers in the right direction. However there are programs out there that can make it easier.

One such program showcases in the guide is the Standards of Learning & Youth System Bundle from Attack Style Wrestling.

Attack Style Wrestling is a training system that works for youth, middle school and high school wrestlers. It was designed to focus in on specific skills and bring out the best in school wrestlers.

The Standards of Learning bundle is a comprehensive system full of techniques that work for beginners through to the highest levels of the sport.

Included in the package are 3-4 DVDs in each level, full of foundation techniques, drills, and live practice scenarios. These are designed to reveal the most important techniques to focus on when training youth wrestlers.

Coaches can access 14 complete A-Z practice plans that they can use to run their entire season. It helps to ensure that all the coaches are on the same page, providing effective training from the same system.

Each level comes with both DVDs and handbooks that can help wrestlers elevate their game.

Attack Style Wrestling states: “Attack Style Wrestling wants to clear the smoke. We want to give you proven and clear training systems. Ones that wrestlers and coaches of any age or experience level can use.”

It adds: “Coach Daryl Weber has taken what he learned, while winning a NCAA title under Dan Gable, and tailored it for youth and high school development. He was able to use this system to help his team win a record 9 consecutive state championships.”

Full details of the bundle can be found on the URL above.