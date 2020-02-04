A new Japanese cookbook has been launched for healthy and vibrant skin by Butterfly Ageless Beauty. It contains 10 breakfasts, lunches, dinners and desserts that are easy to cook.

Butterfly Ageless Beauty was created with the mission of meeting the needs of mature women around the world who want to look and feel their best. The company website provides a range of articles and guidance on healthy living, while the new book range focuses on beauty from the inside out.

Japan has a rich culinary history and its food is traditionally rooted in the power of five. This means that recipes should strive to meet the rule of five, both for five colors and for five senses.

In Japan, it is important that food should be enjoyed with all five of the senses: sight, sound, smell, touch and umami. Five colors are also encouraged, which leads to a more balanced nutritional diet.

The new Butterfly Ageless Beauty Japanese Cookbook features meals that cater for these five rules. Additionally, Japanese food is based around valuable proteins and Omega 3 fatty acids.

All of the meals provided in the cookbook are quick and easy to prepare, and are designed to help customers look and feel younger without the need for surgery.

Japan has one of the world’s largest and fastest growing populations of older men and women, and part of the reason for this is the food they eat.

Butterfly Ageless Beauty states: “Japanese women are renowned around the world for their natural beauty. Part of the cause is because they invest in high-end anti-aging skin creams, masks and serums. The other reason is because Japanese women understand the importance of good meals.”

Japanese meals are traditionally built around seasonal, simple ingredients. Customers will find a range of easy to cook options to choose from in the new book.

