Tampa, FL mortgage lender Westshore Mortgage & Investments has launched its upgraded rehab loan and fix & flip loan products.

(Newswire.net -- December 28, 2019) -- Tampa, FL -- Tampa, FL mortgage lender Westshore Mortgage & Investments has launched its upgraded rehab loan and fix & flip loan products. The new loan products fund up to 90 percent of the purchase price and cover the entire cost of rehab with no prepayment penalties.

Tampa, FL mortgage lender Westshore Mortgage & Investments launched updated loan programs for Florida fix and flip properties. The investment property rehab loan company offers specially designed programs that support the improvement of residential neighborhoods across the state.

More information about Westshore Mortgage & Investments is available at https://westshoremortgage.com

The Tampa hard money bridge loan mortgage company has launched upgraded products with loan terms of 12 to 24 months with no prepayment penalty.

Florida's fluctuating real estate market continues to be lucrative for residential and commercial investors looking for rehab and fix & flip loans. Fix and flip loans are a specialized form of financing that plays a crucial role in the improvement of inner-city and suburban neighborhoods.

Tampa Bay investment property fix and flip loans from Westshore Mortgage & Investments fund at 90 percent of the purchase price and cover 100 percent of all repair and rehab costs. This product is a short-term property loan that gives investors six months to improve a property before it is resold.

Westshore Mortgage & Investments has set aggressive timelines on its fix & flip and rehab loans to help new and tenured investors in the Florida fix and flip market. These products support investor interests and do not require a minimum credit score or income qualification.

Borrowers pay a minimum contribution of $20,000 on loan amounts of $100,000 or more. Fix and flip programs are for corporate borrowers and investors seeking to buy non-owner-occupied properties. Closing times on these loans is as low as 7 days.

According to licensed Tampa Bay mortgage lender Ray Wateska of Westshore Mortgage, "We are delighted to offer short-term acquisition and renovation loans that will not only enable you to acquire a property but also give you six months to improve the property for resale to a new buyer or refinance into long-term permanent financing, which we can provide as well."

Westshore Mortgage & Investments is a full-service commercial hard money bridge loan lender in Tampa, FL. Ray Wateska is a licensed NMLS/FLOFR Mortgage Loan Originator in Florida who offers free consultations to help borrowers understand the upgraded loan products.

For more information and a free consultation, call 813-749-6953 or visit the URL above.