Home and commercial Window Replacement Packages have been launched for the people of Salt Lake City and Utah County, by longstanding window company Salt Lake City Windows.

With over 25 years experience, and using only US manufactured windows, the launch of these window packages is supported with a detailed and informative website that contains a free instant quote form, testimonials, photographs of the wide range of windows available, information about installing windows, customer options, and contact details.

Salt Lake City Windows also have a best price guarantee, offer a quality tested ‘Good Housekeeping’ limited warranty, and use the Energy Star rating system. The window packages being launched can be for small or large jobs, in residential or commercial premises, and offers a wide range of window types and materials.

Windows are professionally installed by qualified and courteous window installers. Window material-types include vinyl, composite, wood, aluminium or steel.

With the launch of the Window Replacement Packages, Salt Lake City Windows have an impressive range of styles to offer such as garden windows, bay or bow windows, and picture windows. The windows are energy efficient, and can be double or single hung, or sliding, and single, double or triple paned.

Salt Lake City Windows also offers window packages for do-it-yourself installers, and an emergency broken window repair service. There are many tax credits and rebates available that some people may not be aware of, and with these Window Replacement Packages, this information is provided for the customer’s benefit.

Along with standard window size packages, there are custom designer windows packages, although these take between 4 and 6 weeks to be manufactured and installed.

A spokesperson from Salt Lake City Windows says “Any time is really the best time when it comes to upgrading your old home windows with new vinyl ones."

A vinyl Window Replacement Package can be offered with a wide variety of the most exclusive series of windows, available in a choice of colours and styles.