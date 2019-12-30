Westlake Village massage spa Diamond Massage launched its updated services to provide full-body massage, Thai massage, deep tissue massage, and over services for individuals and couples.

(Newswire.net -- December 30, 2019) -- Thousand Oaks, CA -- Westlake Village massage spa Diamond Massage launched its updated services to provide full-body massage, Thai massage, deep tissue massage, and over services for individuals and couples in the Westlake Village area.

Diamond Massage, a massage spa based in Thousand Oaks CA, servicing Thousand Oaks, Westlake Village, Agoura Hills, and Oak Park, announced the launch of a a wide range of therapeutic massage services for anyone interested in experiencing a deep feeling of relaxation and pain relief. The spa’s licensed and certified massage therapists specialize in high-efficiency massage therapy to target all potentially problematic areas, including the neck, back and shoulders, using techniques from a variety of disciplines to create a personalized massage adapted to the needs of each client.

With the latest launch Diamond Massage aims to stay up to date with the latest innovations in massage therapy, its multidisciplinary approach including anything from full-body (or Swedish) massage to deep tissue massage, hot stone massage, and many others.

Depending on the needs and wellness goals of each client, the spa’s massage therapists can perform a variety of massage techniques to stimulate blood flow, alleviate chronic or acute pain, induce a profound relaxation, or improve musculoskeletal function and mobility.

The spa welcomes clients experiencing all types of musculoskeletal issues, including neck, back and shoulder pain, headaches, tight shoulder muscles, muscle spasms, cramps and many others.

The therapists adjust their techniques to the comfort level of each client, using both gentle movements and more dynamic methods to achieve the client’s health and mobility goals. The massages are customized for the clients needs.

Diamond Massage accepts walk in clients and offers both individual and couple massage sessions.

A satisfied client said: "I’m visiting Thousand Oaks for the holidays and decided to try out Diamond Massage. This simply one of the best massages I’ve ever gotten. Now I wished I lived in the area to get massages more often from this place!"

