(Newswire.net -- December 29, 2019) -- A new guide for parents with newborns fighting sleep and babies who won’t sleep at night has been launched by Mom’s Baby Hub. It covers the Sleep Sense Program and showcases the benefits it can offer.

Mom’s Baby Hub has launched a new guide to the Sleep Sense Program for parents who can’t get their children to sleep through the night. Anyone with newborns, toddlers and young children who don’t sleep at night will discover a step by step program to helping their babies to sleep.

Mom’s Baby Hub explains that for parents, few things are more frustrating than being kept up at night. Sleep deprivation can have a knock on effect on the rest of the day and lead to a huge number of issues.

For parents whose children are experiencing difficulty sleeping, parents of newborns fighting sleep, and anyone with a newborn baby who won’t sleep, the new guide can help.

Mom’s Baby Hub created the guide to help parents to find a solution to lack of sleep at night. It covers a new program that can help newborns and babies to sleep through the night more reliably.

Called The Sleep Sense Program, it teaches parents how to solve the problem of sleeping at night. The Sleep Sense Program provides the help that parents need, with a step-by-step process to get little ones sleeping through the night.

Mom’s Baby Hub states: “Sometimes little ones have a difficult time falling asleep. It not only wears on you and makes you miserable - it's unhealthy for the baby and interrupts their natural development. They become fussy and cranky all day long - and they don’t get the nutrition they need.”

With the Sleep Sense Program, parents get access to the main course, which can be downloaded as a 97-page ebook. They also get provided with a 14 day sleep coaching training system, baby sleep boot camp videos, personalized email support, and more.

One of the key benefits of the program is that The Sleep Sense training course is 100% downloadable, which means parents get instant access. It also comes with a 12 month guarantee.

