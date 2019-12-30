A new fishing kayak demonstration service has been launched for the Hobie 2020 models. Pure Watersports is known for its high quality service and commitment to customer satisfaction.

(Newswire.net -- December 29, 2019) -- Irvine, CA -- A new fishing kayak demonstration service has been launched for the Hobie 2020 models. Pure Watersports is known for its high quality service and commitment to customer satisfaction.

A new demonstration service has been launched by Pure Watersports, offering customers the chance to try out the new Hobie Mirage ProAngler Kayak 2020 model. This is the cutting edge new model that offers key new features for transforming the way that customers fish on the water.

For more information please visit the website here: Irvine CA Hobie Kayak Pro Angler

Pure Watersports has announced that anyone can get in touch to schedule a new, free demo to try out the kayak. All they have to do is visit the store to arrange the demo, or call (949) 661-4947.

Pure Watersports is a leading provider for Hobie kayaks in the Southern California area. They are known for their high quality service and wide range of products.

The team explains that Hobie has been leading the way with fishing kayaks for years, and 2020 is set to be no exception. They have launched a new kick-up mirage drive pedal system, and the kayaks can move through a full 360 degrees.

This offers huge levels of control when fishing, and opens up new levels of freedom for customers.

A variety of different kayaks is available through Pure Watersports, including the Mirage Sport, Mirage Outback, Mirage Compass, Compass Duo, and Revolution 11.

There are a number of benefits to fishing with a kayak, including more access, and more peace and quiet. There is no rumbling motor, and no noise to scare the fish away.

Kayaks can also help customers to cover a long distance out on the water, while also being highly convenient.

Pure Watersports states: “Pure Watersports with locations in Dana Point and Oceanside is a leading dealer for all of southern California. With 2020 kayaks already in stock, Pure Watersports offers easy access to demo the new models from their convenient waterfront location in Dana Point.”

Those wishing to find out more about the new free demonstration service can visit their website on the link provided above.