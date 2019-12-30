LCI Plumbing, an Ocala, FL licensed plumbing contractor announced the launch of 24/7 emergency plumbing services for homes, apartments, condos, offices, stores, and businesses.

Ocala, FL licensed plumbing contractor LCI Plumbing has launched 24/7 emergency plumber services in the city and across the Ocala MSA metro region. The residential and commercial plumbing services company offers round-the-clock repair services for burst or leaking pipes, backed up sewers, blocked drains, and overflowing toilets.

LCI Plumbing has launched emergency services in Ocala to meet the growing demand for responsive installation and repair services. Round-the-clock emergency services prevent flooding and water damage in homes and offices. Left unchecked, water damage can cost thousands of dollars in repairs.

The leaking pipe repair plumbing company in Ocala, FL deploys teams of trained and experienced Master and Journeyman plumbers for minor and major jobs.

The LCI Plumbing team holds special certifications and awards as underground plumbing specialists and for plumbing project management. The company's residential and commercial plumbers in Ocala, FL are chosen for their exceptional skill and undergo stringent background checks and drug testing.

The Marion County emergency plumbers specialize in high-pressure hydro jetting, leak detection & repair, sewer jetting, and septic tank pumping. Additional services include septic to sewer conversions, tank and tankless water heater repair, and full sewer replacement. All emergency services carry no overtime charges.

According to a spokesperson for the Ocala, FL emergency plumbing company, "We specialize in all your home and business plumbing needs and guarantee a job well done. We look forward to being the most responsive emergency plumber Ocala, FL has to offer."

Founded in 1995, LCI Plumbing is a full-servicing licensed, bonded, and insured plumbing contractor serving Ocala and Marion County. The company is staffed by qualified Master Plumbers and is a Medical Gas Certified Plumber. All services are backed by a service warranty and a free job estimate.

For more information and to schedule a visit by insured plumbers in Ocala, call 352-426-5183 or visit the URL above.