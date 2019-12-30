A new campaign against child abuse has been launched by the Internet Crime Fighters Org. Founded by Don Yates Sr, it is calling for likes, shares, and donations to support the campaign.

(Newswire.net -- December 30, 2019) -- A new campaign against child abuse has been launched by the Internet Crime Fighters Org. Founded by Don Yates Sr, it is calling for likes, shares, and donations to support the campaign.

The Internet Crime Fighters Org (ICFO) has launched a new campaign called the “War on Internet Crimes Against Our Children.” It seeks to raise awareness and call for donations to help support the campaign and protect children around the world.

The ICFO was founded by Dr Don Yates Sr, PhD. He has now launched the campaign to protect children around the world and is seeking support to make it as successful as possible.

Interested parties and supporters can help the campaign by sharing the news, liking posts, and engaging with the content. They can also donate through the ICFO website.

Supporting the new campaign can help to raise awareness, get more people involved, and increase traffic for the important cause.

Dr Don has been online since 2004, researching the topic, and reporting internet crimes in various articles, forums, groups and sites. Now he has consolidated his efforts into one site: The Internet Crime Fighters Org.

Research shows that 1 in 5 girls and 1 in 20 boys are subjected to child sexual abuse. In addition to this, 20% of adult females and 5-10% of adult males recall a childhood sexual assault.

One of the many issues with this is that a child who is the victim of prolonged sexual abuse usually develops issues later in life. These can include low self esteem, a feeling of worthlessness, and an abnormal or distorted view of sex.

The ICFO states: “Online predators create and share illegal material, which is increasingly cloaked by technology. Tech companies, the government, and the authorities are no match.”

It adds: “Pictures of child sexual abuse have long been produced and shared to satisfy twisted adult obsessions. But it has never been like this: Technology companies reported a record 45 million online photos and videos of the abuse last year.”

