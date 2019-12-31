A JD from St Mary’s Law School & MBA from St Mary’s Greehey School of Business is just the beginning of a very bright and successful future for law and business student William Cafferata.

(Newswire.net -- December 29, 2019) Sydney, NSW -- June 2020 will see William Cafferata graduate with a Doctor of Jurisprudence from St Mary’s University School of Law in San Antonio, TX, having received a Dean’s Scholarship.

Having had attended Dowling Catholic High School in Des Moines, IA from 2008 to 2012, William then attended Minnesota State University Moorhead (MSUM), attaining a Bachelor of Arts; with a Major in Political Science and a Minor in Business Administration in 2016. Then in December 2019, he attained his Masters in Business Administration from St Mary’s Greehey School of Business.

William has, throughout the years, shown natural leadership abilities with business and law an easy career choice. During his high school years, William worked as a manager at Burger King and was consistently recognized for his outstanding customer service skills.

During his time at MSUM, William was resident assistant, receiving an MVP from students in 2013 for his outstanding management performance. Also, he was Treasurer for the Comstock Union Budget Committee and President of the MUM Kappa Sigma Alumni Association.

Before attending St Mary’s University School of Law, William continued to show strong leadership skills with his roles as a substitute teacher at Crowley School District where he mentored high school students providing college guidance and at the YMCA where he designed a new system to track community aquatic participation.

In 2018, William spent several months working with Advance China IP Law Office (ACIP) in the Advance China Law Trademark Division (Beijing, China) as a Legal Assistant. His role included educating employees on differences between U.S. and China trademark laws and proofreading translated text of legal documents.

His recent work as a Law Clerk at Goldstein, Goldstein, Hilley & Orr Law Firm in San Antonio, TX has given William great opportunity and experience. During his time here, his duties included drafting motions, memos and appeals for State and Federal Courts, assisting prepping attorneys for trial and conducting relevant legal research.

The Cafferata Family

William is the second eldest of four children and is the son of highly respected business executive, Derek Cafferata. His father, Derek, is CEO and President of All State Franchise Finders, franchising experts based in Fort Worth, TX.

St Mary’s University School of Law

St Mary’s University School of Law is a private Catholic University with approximately 770 students studying Juris Doctor, Master of Law or Master of Jurisprudence degrees. Established in 1927, St Mary’s University School of Law is located in San Antonio, TX and is a professional graduate school of St Mary’s University.

During his attendance at St Mary’s, William has been a member of the American Bar Association (Student Division), the San Antonio Young Lawyers Association and has taken part as a Bailiff Volunteer for the Lone Star Classic Mock Trial Competition in 2017 and has enjoyed volunteering at the Dallas County Public Defender’s Office throughout 2018.

William is looking forward to his Juris Doctor Graduate from St Mary’s Law School in June 2020 and is excited about what the future hold for him. His experience to date has cemented his drive and desire to pursue a successful career in business and law.

