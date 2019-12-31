Kiawah Island SC Bike rental company is supporting his local business community by releasing the "2020 Where to Eat" guide to all rental customers.

(Newswire.net -- December 31, 2019) -- Kiawah, Island, SC -- Kiawah Island SC Bike rental company is supporting his local business community by releasing the "2020 Where to Eat" guide to all rental customers.

Seaside Cycles has released its 2020 report "Where to Eat on Kiawah Island". It gives its biking customers reviews and directions to eating establishments on Kiawah Island SC. The report covers all venues of eateries on the island from the pricey to the more affordable. Steve Howard the owner is a strong believer in local business supporting their local community.

Kiawah Island is southwest of Charleston SC. It is known for its dunes, turtles, whitetail deer, maritime forests, and marshes. The company has been providing cycling experiences in this environment to visitors for almost 20 years.

The company began as a tiny home-based venture but has flourished over the years to become the premier bike rental center in the area. The release of the "Where to Eat on Kiawah Island" report speaks to the spirit of a successful local business promoting its nearby entrepreneurs.

The release of the 2020 "Where to eat” report will be constantly updated with input from both customers and islanders. The goal is that the company's customers always have the most up to date information and can coordinate their rides with their meals.

Recommended restaurants include the prestigious Ocean room,The Market at Town Center, Jasmine Porch, Hege’s, Southern Kitchen, The Night Heron Grill, The Atlantic Room, Tomasso at Turtle Point, Freshfields Village, and Cherrywood BBQ & Ale House. There are detailed descriptions of fare and ambiance. Also, directions via bicycle are provided for all riders.

A recent customer who rented 6 bicycles for their family commented, “Steve was wonderful! He helped each member of our family feel like we were part of the Kiawah family. He made sure all the bikes, helmets and tires were in perfect condition. We used the eating guide to plan out our meals and were not disappointed.”

The newly released 2020 eating guide for Kiawah SC is indicative of the type of service Seaside Cycles provides to all its customers. It is a great example of a local business helping their fellow enterprises survive and thrive.

