(Newswire.net -- December 31, 2019) -- Palm Beach, FL -- Exclusive Chefs of Palm Beach Fl providing Luxurious Farm to Table Organic Chef-prepared dinners in the privacy of your home is sure to be an absolute treat to share with family or your closest friends.

Exclusive Chefs Palm Beach, provider of luxurious farm-to-table dining in the privacy of your home and office is proud to introduce their unique culinary flair for event dining while eating clean and healthy.

Entertainment and dining at its finest, Executive Chef Coton works closely with hosts to personalize menus for 3 and 5-course dinner events while paying special attention to optional plate pairing and dietary needs.

Meals are prepared by Exclusive Chefs in harmony with seasonal availability and peak harvesting. Fresh organic meat, vegetables, fruit, and nuts are sourced from local purveyors. This factor coupled with decades of culinary clean eating experience provides guests with an exclusive and unique dining experience.

All Executive Chef Dinners include personal consultation, customized menu development, seasonal organic, locally sourced and sustainable ingredients. All dinners also include a table-side chef, service staff, setup and clean up and optional wine pairing.

Visiting the Executive Chef Services page of their website one will find sample menus of both the 3 and 5-course meals as follows.

Three-Course: The first course may consist of salad such as Urban seed Gem Lettuce, Burrata, Purple heirloom tomatoes, with a basil vinaigrette. The entree choice could be a Filet Tenderloin Grass-Fed Wagyu, Demi, Brandied Mushrooms, Truffle garlic mashed potatoes with the third course being a Hazelnut Tiramisu Dome as dessert.

A five-course meal would add an appetizer such as Buckwheat Blini, Meyer Lemon Chervil Gournay, and a soup such as Wild Salmon Caviar.

Chef Coton states, "Our Organic kitchen meals are made from ingredients foraged by local farmers and fishermen. Our beef products are of high quality including Wagyu Cattle from a small local family farm, fed and finished on nothing but grass. Berkshire pigs, non-GMO pasture-raised free-range chickens, and seasonal free-range turkeys."

"Our menus vary throughout the year reflecting seasonal organic produce and availability."

Family Style: Exclusive Chefs also offers Family Style Dining with an intimate and traditional approach to they're modern Executive Chef Service. A great option for large family dinners or eating with your closest friends. Chef Coton will work with you to create a menu to accommodate the table, including salad, soup entrée with two sides and Dessert.

Specific dietary meals such as Vegetarian, Vegan, Gluten-Free, and Dairy-free options are available.

The expansion of Exclusive Chefs to Highland Beach FL and the surrounding areas is a great asset to the town's residents. Exclusive Chefs can now provide an unforgettable dining experience to friends and family in both homes and offices.

