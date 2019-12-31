A new affiliate marketing training program and community has been launched, called The Digital Affiliates. It helps business owners to drive more traffic and make more sales on autopilot.

A new affiliate marketing community and program has been launched, called The Digital Affiliates. It is now open to new members, who can sign up to learn how to generate more sales and increase leads for their business websites.

More information can be found at: https://tdainvite.com/thebiglaunchsqueeze?v=1&c=a2ltdGhpYm9kZWF1eDI3QGdtYWlsLmNvbQ%3D%3D

The site explains that The Digital Affiliates allows clients to use results-backed systems to generate more money online. Entrepreneurs can earn $25 and $75 in residual income streams, along with $250, $500 and $1,500 one-time commissions.

One of the key benefits of the program is that these payments are all made weekly. In addition to this, since it’s not a business opportunity, entrepreneurs don’t have to buy all the products to earn on them.

The team behind the program says that, whether clients have an online business or not yet, everything comes down to how they get visitors to their websites, what they promote, and how they follow up leads.

It’s here where The Digital Affiliates can help thanks to its high quality systems, approaches and strategies.

With The Digital Affiliates, entrepreneurs can learn how to engage with leads more effectively. They can also take their business to new heights and drive more sales.

The newly launched program was designed by an 7-figure affiliate marketer who prides himself on helping others to succeed. By signing up, anyone can start earning $25 residual payments and more.

They state: “We specialize in helping you never worry about how to generate the right traffic, leads and sales ever again.”

They add: “We are more than just an easy way to earn commissions. Whether you have an online business or not yet, everything comes down to how you get visitors to your websites, what you actually promote, how to follow up with your leads the right way, and most importantly how to get endless amount of sales.”

Full details of the newly launched program can be found on the URL above.