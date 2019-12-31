Matias Letelier of Fun Corporate Magic – a New York City based entertainment company, achieves a business milestone with a record 2019.

(Newswire.net -- December 31, 2019) New York, NY -- This year has been exceptional for the unique and talented Illusionist Matias Letelier – owner of Fun Corporate Magic. The company specializes in a variety of professional entertainment options customized to clients’ specific needs and this year has been one of particular record.

Matias travels throughout New York to perform in many different venues, from private events such as corporate parties and new product launches, to having just participated in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving parade where he dazzled VIP guests, there appears to be no stopping this top New York Magic performer. Illusionist Matias has clients throughout New York City, in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island areas – as well as outside the New York area by request.

Fun Corporate Magic has been lauded as a top entertainment choice for clients seeking something unique and different to liven up their annual meetings, corporate events, parties, and more. By fusing their corporate message and brand with Illusionist Matias’ magic, a special harmonization occurs and creates a very memorable, motivating experience that is talked about for a long time afterwards.

Throughout the year, Matias has expanded his types of shows and has offered clients the ability to rise above the typical boardroom get-together, presenting something that marries well with a corporate culture while not being cheesy or added as an afterthought. His shows are carefully crafted weeks in advance, planned for a perfect execution in tandem with the client’s needs and requests, and the end product is well-received. With his 5-star record of reviews online, it’s clear that Illusionist Matias puts a level of care and attention into his performances and client care that is rare and has earned him a place among the best in New York.

Guest who have been to a Fun Corporate Magic show have unanimously experienced something new and notable. Being that it’s never the same show twice, Matias’ mix of attentive, personalized service, a charming accent, and taking care of every detail on behalf of his clients certainly has helped create an unbeatable combination in the local market for a very unique and sought-after corporate entertainment option.

With 2019 about to draw to a close, Illusionist Matias has been fully booked throughout the holiday season, and is often the case for weeks in advance. With no signs of slowing down, 2020 is looking to be an even more successful year for Illusionist Matias and Fun Corporate Magic.

For more information about Illusionist Matias Letelier and Fun Corporate Magic, please visit https://funcorporatemagic.com.

About Fun Corporate Magic NY Illusionist Matias Letelier - The top Corporate magician, illusionist, mentalist, and pickpocket with extensive experience in performing corporate magic shows for company events, holiday parties, product launches, team building events, and more! He will ensure that your clients or employees have the best magic show in New York. He personally creates and designs an amazing corporate magic show tailored to your specific brand and goals, where your clients or employees can enjoy the entertainment!