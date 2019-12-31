Hush City Soundproofing Company in Vancouver CA has launched a training program for DIY enthusiasts. It is designed to teach those wanting to soundproof their businesses and homes.

Vancouver CA soundproofing company, Hush City Soundproofing has launched an Educational Training Program covering all building types in Vancouver and surrounding areas. This program will cover noise control products and their installations. The soundproofing training program covers residential and commercial properties.

More information is available at http://hushcitysp.com

Hush City Soundproofing has launched this soundproofing training program to assist building owners and managers in soundproofing their premises. Company professionals share details in all aspects of soundproofing. The soundproofing company has provided trusted consulting to the Vancouver community of the benefits, cost, and technology involved in soundproofing for years.

The company provides complete soundproofing for doors, windows, ceilings, floors, and walls to provide a quiet environment. This is needed in many environments such recording studios, music rehearsals, acting environments, gyms, dance floors,daycares, restaurants, kennels,and medical facilities. The company provides peace and quiet by soundproofing multi-family buildings and high-rises. It provides custom design soundproofing solutions to meet very specific requirements.

This soundproofing training is recommended for homeowners, builders, architects, and renovation companies. Soundproofing products for specific buildings, circumstances and installation requirements and regulations is covered. The education covers details about common mistakes, myths, and ineffective soundproofing products. The drawbacks of egg cartons, mattresses, and other makeshift options is discussed.

The firm has expanded to most of Western Canada including Calgary, Edmonton, Victoria, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, and everywhere else in Western Canada. The Hush City Soundproofing team states that this launch is “a service to those doing DIY soundproofing, we’ve prepared a checklist for all course attendees. It has a lot of important information on certain materials everyone should just avoid and processes that can save anyone tons of time and money.”

During the launch of this educational course, Hush City Soundproofing is offering free confidential consultations. They encourage anyone interested in soundproofing their structure to contact them.

