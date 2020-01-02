An online women's clothing and accessories store based in Singapore has launched their new winter range of clothes at better than wholesale prices.

(Newswire.net -- January 1, 2020) -- An online women's clothing and accessories store based in Singapore has launched their new winter range of clothes at better than wholesale prices. The Fashion In The House website has over 500 items pictured for sale and a free affiliate program.

Fashion In The House is a budget online women’s clothing, shoes and accessories shop based in Singapore, and they have launched a new range of women’s winter clothes and activewear.

With the launch of their new winter range of tops, dresses, outwear, bottoms, swimwear, shoes, belts, jewellery and bags, Fashion In The House are bringing quality new women’s fashion to the world. With various designs, styles and prints, the autumn clothing range has something for all occasions and tastes.

With up to 90% off wholesale, prices range from a few dollars to up around $30 on over 500 different items for sale, making this an ideal place for anyone with their own online store, wishing to search for items they can purchase to resell. Orders take between about 1 and 4 weeks to be delivered anywhere in the world.

Fashion In The House also have a cost-free Affiliate Program which enables members with their own websites to sign on, provide their details, and receive fashion item links to place on their website. Affiliates receive a sales commission on all items purchased using the link. At present the commissions paid are 5% of the selling price.

All items available with the launch of the winter range are presented with quality modelled photos and detailed descriptions of the clothes. The website details their 30 day return policy and free shipping on most products, and provides an online shopping cart system, with payment options including PayPal and credit cards.

The new winter range has now been launched with many new items for sale. Generally offered at much better than wholesale prices and usually shipped at no cost to purchasers anywhere in the world, Fashion In The House scour products from distributors all over the world and they state that they are known for wholesale prices on high quality products.

