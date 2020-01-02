The Leading Carpet Cleaning company in Knightdale NC, BB Cleaning has launched a service for high-end rugs and carpets. This includes Oriental Rugs, Afghan Rugs, and Persian Carpets.

(Newswire.net -- January 1, 2020) -- Knightdale, NC -- The Leading Carpet Cleaning company in Knightdale NC, BB Cleaning has launched a service for high-end rugs and carpets. This includes Oriental Rugs, Afghan Rugs, and Persian Carpets.

The Leading Carpet Cleaning company in Knightdale NC, BB Cleaning has launched a professional cleaning service for high end rugs and carpets. This includes Oriental Rugs, Afghan Rugs, and Persian Carpets. They have been certified to treat both antique and modern handwoven or machine-manufactured oriental rugs.

More information can be found at https://raleighcarpetcleaningpros.com

The launch of this service is geared toward protecting and preserving expensive rugs for both residential and commercial environments. These types of floor coverings are best treated by a professional to protect the investment an owner has in the rug or carpet. They should always be handled by someone who has specialized training and has been certified to perform these types of operations.

The Comprehensive Guide to Oriental and Specialty Rug Cleaning is the authoritative guide for carpet and rug cleaning. It states that oriental rugs and carpets are prone to damage. This can be caused by moisture, mold, fungal spores, and cigarette smoke. Cleaning oriental rugs requires specialized inspection and cleaning techniques for handmade or machine-manufactured rugs and carpets from the near and far East.

One of BB Cleaning specialists states, “Oriental rugs and other rare handwoven rugs and carpets need highly treatment so that there is no loss of texture or color. This has to be done without the cleaning process compromising the fabric. One should always use a carpet specialist who is not only certified but is also insured and bonded.”

In addition to cleaning high-end oriental rugs, BB Cleaning has been providing a gamut of services to the community for over twenty years. This includes Emergency Service, Steam Cleaning, natural Cleaners that Work, Carpeting, tile, and grout. They certified, insured and bonded.

I continually suggest BB Carpet Cleaning to several friends, including others with disabilities. Regardless of your situation, BB Carpet Cleaning WILL be the only company you’ll need to help with cleaning needs.

During the launch of the Oriental Rug service, the company is offering a confidential consultation on all carpet, rug and upholstery cleaning. BB Carpet Cleaning is a full-service carpet and upholstery cleaning company in the Greater Raleigh area. They have been in business for over two decades.

More information the URL above.