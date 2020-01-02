Natures Wellness released a new report on using CBD in South Africa, including an overview of its main health benefits and a discussion of its legal status under the current legislation.

(Newswire.net -- January 2, 2020) -- Pretoria, SA -- Natures Wellness released a new report on using CBD in South Africa, including an overview of its main health benefits and a discussion of its legal status under the current legislation.

Natures Wellness, a website specializing in high-quality health and wellness information, launched a new report on CBD oil, with a focus on the legal status of the popular product in South Africa. The new resource offers an overview of the main benefits of CBD oil and discusses the recent legislation regulating the use of the oil in Pretoria and South Africa in general.

More details can be found at https://natureswellness.co.za/cbd-oil-pretoria

The newly launched report aims to provide practical information for South Africans interested in CBD oils and derived products.

Recent years have seen a growing interest in CBD products, as more and more people are discovering the numerous health benefits of cannabidiol. Despite its growing popularity, however, there is still a fair amount of misconception regarding its legal status and its association with cannabis.

The report begins with an overview of the history of the use of hemp and cannabis, then goes on to discuss the differences between hemp seed oil, CBD oil, and “medicinal cannabis” oil. CBD oil is extracted from the entire hemp plant and features all the benefits of hemp seed oil, without the psychoactive properties of THC, the compound found in medicinal cannabis.

Readers will also find a rundown of the most important health benefits of CBD oil, including its proven positive effects in the treatment of anxiety and depression, pain relief and numerous others.

Finally, the newly released report summarizes the latest updates in the South African CBD legislation. Under the 2018 law concerning the status of cannabis, CBD is legal to use in Pretoria and the rest of the country.

The latest report is in line with the website’s commitment to providing objective resources for anyone interested in the latest innovations in the health, wellness and fitness industry.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.