Berberine has been found to reduce some of the risk factors associated with heart disease. For decades, this natural remedy has long been widely studied due to its remarkable healing potentials.

(Newswire.net -- January 9, 2020) Orlando, FL -- The increasing prevalence of heart disease continues to alarm health authorities in many areas around the globe today.

According to researchers, there are many ways to take better care of the heart and most of them can be done in a natural way.

Health authorities have long been warning that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. This is exactly why it is always best to follow healthy dietary and lifestyle practices.

Studies have shown that tobacco use is one of the major contributing factors of heart disease. Cigarettes have chemicals that are damaging to the heart and blood vessels, and they eventually trigger the onset of a condition called atherosclerosis, which can result in a heart attack.

Aside from not smoking, it is similarly important to engage in physical activities for about 30 minutes a majority of days in a week. Exercising has been scientifically found to reduce the risk of heart disease, and significantly aid in fighting obesity.

It is also worth mentioning that obesity is a significant risk factor of heart diseases. Some other tricks involve following a healthy diet, which means eating more nutritious, healthier foods.

This particularly means having a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, and whole grains. These are foods found to offer protection to the heart. It is similarly important to reduce salt intake as well as consumption of processed, junk foods.

Scientists have also been investigating into the heart health benefits of natural remedies like berberine.

For decades, this natural remedy has long been widely studied due to its remarkable healing potentials. It has been found to be useful in protecting and enhancing heart health.

Berberine has been found to reduce some of the risk factors associated with heart disease.

A review of 11 studies has shown that the use of berberine led to reductions in total cholesterol by 0.61 mmol/L (24 mg/dL), blood triglycerides by 0.50 mmol/L (44 mg/dL), and LDL cholesterol by 0.65 mmol/L (25 mg/dL).

The study findings even reveal that berberine use also resulted in the increase in HDL cholesterol by 0.05 mmol/L (2 mg/dL).

It is further worth mentioning that this natural healing ingredient could reduce apolipoprotein B by 13 to 15 percent. Experts stress this is actually a very important risk factor to mitigate.

Experiencing the health benefits of this natural remedy may be gained through the use of Divine Bounty Berberine (https://amazon.com/Berberine-Supplement-600mg-Per-Capsule/dp/B06XPCSTYM).

About Divine Bounty Divine Bounty is a family-owned brand that manufactures high-quality turmeric curcumin supplements. Passionate about the potential health benefits of turmeric, the team behind Divine Bounty have carefully researched and sourced only the best ingredients to create the ideal blend of turmeric curcumin. More details are available at http://www.DivineBounty.com.