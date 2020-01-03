Alternative Living has launched a new guide to tiny home design. It covers the benefits of DIY tiny home projects and how Humble Homes can help.

A new guide has been launched for tiny house plans, covering how to build a DIY tiny house. It is ideal for anyone looking for an off-grid luxurious getaway, alternative living space, or moveable home for a digital nomad lifestyle.

For more information please visit the website here: http://myalteralive.com

The site explains that tiny homes can be eco-friendly, and a reliable option for anyone looking to travel with their house.

For couples looking to own their dream house, travel with the safety of their home with them, and enjoy modern, smart home solutions on the road, the new guide can help.

Launched by Alternative Living, the guide covers how to build a DIY tiny house, off grid luxurious getaway, alternative living space or pool house based on tiny living plans.

For many people, designing a tiny home is a good way to taste freedom while living life at their own pace.

The new guide explains that designing a tiny home can be a good way of avoiding paying high rent for something that’s not theirs.

Additionally, it can be good for anyone who wants to customize their own space. With their own tiny home, they don’t have to worry about dealing with a landlord.

The newly launched guide highlights that Humble Homes can help people to build unconventional houses in a streamlined, effective way.

It emphasizes that the unconventional house programs are suitable for DIYers who are on the beginning of their own tiny house adventure. It can also be appreciated by those who are already experienced.

A wide range of tiny house plans are available to choose from. These include different features, designs, and surfaces.

The new guide states: “All of Humble-Homes products can be either built as a tiny house on wheels or on a foundation as a permanent structure. Every plan has all the schematics you would need to build your tiny house from the scratch to the very end including electrical/solar, plumbing, construction, details for foundations, trailers, to fixtures, appliances, and even a schematic on building a water catchment system.”

Those wishing to find out more can visit their website on the link provided above.