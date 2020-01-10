Omega3s can also be conveniently and effectively consumed through supplementation. Supplements have been found to contain high levels of omega-3 fatty acids.

(Newswire.net -- January 10, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Omega-3 fats are just some of the healthy fats that many healthcare providers recommend to be a part of one’s diet. There are many possible health benefits believed to be offered by omega-3s, and one could be favorable to individuals who suffer from epilepsy.

New research reveals the link between seizure management and the use of omega-3 fatty acids. It is not a secret that omega-3 fats are essential for the health and functioning of the body. They serve as raw materials to produce anti-inflammatory signals as well as structural components of cellular membranes.

“Omega-3s are particularly famed to be beneficial in the health of the brain and cardiovascular system,” said VitaBreeze Supplements spokesperson, Michelle O’Sullivan.

While omega-3s are not considered to be a substitute for medications to control seizure, their deficiency in the body may potentially worsen seizure symptoms.

When there is a deficiency of omega-3s in the cellular membranes of the heart and brain, it could increase the frequency of seizures as well as the likelihood of unexpected, sudden death from epilepsy.

In 2004, a clinical trial was published in Seizure: The Journal of the British Epilepsy Association. The researchers of the study found that omega-3 supplementation may have helped decrease seizure frequency and associated cardiac arrhythmia. The study involved six weeks of omega-3 dosage.

The National Seizure Disorders Foundation provides quality information on topics involving seizure disorder management.

Since omega-3 fats cannot be naturally produced by the body, they can be taken through food sources. Some of these food sources are nuts, seeds, and fish, including salmon, sardines, tuna, and herring.

Omega3s can also be conveniently and effectively consumed through supplementation. Supplements have been found to contain high levels of omega-3 fatty acids.

There are many individuals from around the world who use omega-3 fatty acid fish oil supplements. They are often those who suffer from arthritis pain and inflammation as well as those who want to improve their cardiovascular health.

Fish oil supplements can be a great addition to the diet of individuals who suffer from epilepsy. Since there are many fish oil products available today, it is imperative that consumers are able to choose the right supplement.

One of the things that may make fish oil supplementation beneficial is a process called molecular distillation. Some of the world’s most reputable herbal supplement manufacturers use this process to reduce or eliminate environmental pollutants from fish oil.

There are also highly recommended fish oil supplements that have capsules with enteric coating. This feature may help to eliminate the fish aftertaste and increase omega-3 absorption inside the body.(http://www.amazon.com/fish-oil-omega-3-supplements/dp/B00O8NS20K)

About VitaBreeze VitaBreeze is a nutraceutical brand that manufactures high-quality natural supplements to help people live a healthy, enjoyable, and longer life. All of the company’s products are manufactured in the United States using the finest-quality ingredients that have been carefully selected, tested, and crafted into the firm’s winning formulas. Visit http://www.VitaBreeze.com to learn more.