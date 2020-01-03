A new online range of English teaching courses has been launched by The TEFL Academy. They are covered in a new guide from Education Info Wire showing their benefits.

The TEFL Academy has launched a newly updated range of courses for anyone looking to teach English around the world. It provides a huge range of accredited courses with worldwide recognition helping teachers to land jobs teaching English as a foreign language across the globe.

More information can be found at: https://educationinfowire.com/teflacademy

Education Info Wire launched the above guide to showcase the benefits of the courses on offer from The TEFL Academy. It explains that teaching has a huge range of benefits.

Working with children and teaching English is a way to leave a great legacy, and is filled with priceless rewards. English is a language that can open up a huge variety of career opportunities and therefore has the power to transform lives.

Now, with the accredited courses on offer through The TEFL Academy, more people can develop the skills they need to teach English across the world.

With the courses provided, teachers can land jobs teaching English oversees without the need for a degree. The TEFL Academy has simplified the process to save aspiring teachers time and money.

Each of the courses helps participants to meet the teaching English abroad requirements. They offer an internationally recognized Level 5 Certificate, and this can be achieved in six steps.

The first step is to enroll, then study, before completing the course materials, and writing a resume. Then participants just have to apply for jobs, select their chosen role, and get ready for the chance at adventure.

One of the key benefits of the online courses is that they are all taught but EFL professionals.

Education Info Wire states: “After successfully completing the 168 hour course, you will receive a Level 5 TEFL Certificate, which is internationally recognized. This certificate is the same level as a diploma of higher education (DIPHE), a foundation degree and the CELTA and Trinity CertTESOL qualifications.”

Full details can be found on the URL above.