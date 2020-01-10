Researchers are looking into the best possible ways to aid in fighting depression. There are those who discovered that some natural remedies like acetyl-L-carnitine.

Researchers have been investigating into the ways to combat diabetes and its complications. They have long been warning against the factors that could potentially trigger its development.

According to a new report, the mental health issue called depression seems to increase the odds of diabetes in older individuals.

It is worth realizing that nowadays, there are quite a number of people who struggle from depression. Both conditions are entirely different, but they do have some things in common like their high prevalence.

Lead researcher, Mercedes R. Carnethon, says that older adults who report high levels of depressive symptoms are more likely to develop diabetes over time than older adults who have lower depressive symptoms.

Carnethon is assistant professor of preventive medicine, at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University.

"We need to carefully evaluate older adults for depressive symptoms, and they need to be taken seriously because of the potential impact," she added.

Their report was published in the April 23 issue of the Archives of Internal Medicine.

In this research, the investigating team gathered data on nearly 4,700 people 65 years of age and older who were not diabetic when the study began in 1989.

It is vital to take the measures found helpful in fighting depression. It is important to realize that when this mental health issue is not addressed, it could lead to fatal consequences

Today, more and more researchers are looking into the best possible ways to aid in fighting depression. There are those who discovered that some natural remedies like acetyl-L-carnitine may be helpful.

Scientists at Stanford University School of Medicinehave found a link between reduced levels of acetyl-L-carnitine and the duration as well as the severity of depression.

The findings of the study were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

It is important to note that acetyl-L-carnitine is naturally produced inside the body. Its use via supplementation has been associated with wide-ranging health benefits.

According to Natalie Rasgon, MD, PhD, the findings are an exciting addition to our understanding of the mechanisms of depressive illness.

Natalie Rasgon is a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Stanford.

Rasgon shares senior authorship of the study with Bruce McEwen, PhD, professor and chief of the Laboratory of Neuroendocrinology at The Rockefeller University in New York City.

In the United States, it has been found that major depressive disorder is the most common mood disorder. It actually affects 8 to 10 percent of the American population.

Supplements like Divine Bounty L-Carnitine may be beneficial in delivering the depression-fighting and health-enhancing goodness of this natural remedy (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XF7K9MM).

