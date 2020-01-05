Christchurch digital marketing expert Steven Brough released an updated range of local digital marketing services for companies in Halswell and the surrounding areas.

(Newswire.net -- January 4, 2020) -- Christchurch, UK -- Christchurch digital marketing expert Steven Brough released an updated range of local digital marketing services for companies in Halswell and the surrounding areas.

Steven Brough, a digital marketing expert based in Halswell, Christchurch, announced a full range of content-based online marketing solutions for local businesses in Christchurch and the surrounding areas. Steven works with a team of brand journalists, SEO experts and marketing strategists to create personalized marketing campaigns adapted to the needs of business in a variety of industries.

More details can be found at https://localtactic.co.nz.

The recent service announcement aims to provide local businesses in the Christchurch area with a convenient way to market their products and services. With more than 90% of modern consumers using search engines or social media to find businesses in their areas, investing in a professional online presence is essential for business success.

Through LOCALTACTIC, his digital marketing agency, Steven is able to provide a high-efficiency content-based marketing solution that leverages a variety of online platforms to maximize digital visibility and improve overall marketing success.

At the core of the agency’s newly updated services is local marketing, with a focus on increasing local Google and social media visibility.

“What many people don’t realise is how much visibility their business has on the Internet for local and surrounding suburbs”, explained Steven. “This can determine how many clients you get from a specific part of town. LOCALTACTIC focuses on local marketing and promises to get you seen everywhere.”

Client businesses benefit from massive content campaigns across a variety of high-authority digital platforms. The articles are written by experienced brand journalists and customized according to the brand profile and target audience of each local business.

To ensure maximum online ranking, the articles are also keyword-optimized based on the most lucrative local keywords for each company.

LOCALTACTIC also offers multi-media content development, including podcasts, blogs, slideshows and videos, helping client businesses build a reputable, high-visibility online presence.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.