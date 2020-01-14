Retirement Investments has launched their Fin 500 list of the best personal finance blogs in the world. Blogs can submit to the list and are ranked by the number of votes cast by users.

Retirement Investments has released their list of the top 500 personal finance blogs globally for 2020. The top 500 candidates are added to the list based on the quality of their content and level of innovation. Once blogs are included in the list, they are ranked by the number of votes cast by website visitors.

People can cast their votes and find more information here: https://retirementinvestments.com/finance-blogs

The list is not yet finalized, and companies who want to be included in the Fin 500 can still become candidates by applying through the link on the website. Website submissions will be vetted by the Retirement Investments team and if they meet all requirements, the blog will be added to the bottom of the list.

In order to move a blog up to the top of the list, website visitors must cast votes for their favorite blogs. Companies are encouraged to share the list with their audience and promote it on their blog and their social media accounts.

The list is based on user upvotes. The more votes a blog gets from website visitors, the more likely it will be to move into the top 10. Being included in the Fin 500 list will increase a blog’s prestige and increase readership. It will also automatically help with SEO rankings and will allow blogs to become easier to find online.

The team at Retirement Investments has compiled this list to help readers find the best, most authoritative financial websites in the world. The goal of the list is to provide their readers with the best possible list of high-quality financial blogs and get the best personal finance blogs recognized by industry leaders and potential readers.

Retirement Investments is a leading source for personal finance information, specializing in retirement savings. Their main mission is to empower retirement education in the new age. Companies interested in being included in the company's Fin 500 list can find more information and submit their blog at the link above.