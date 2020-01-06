New research shows that more people than ever before are interested in buying crypto. To provide more options for buyers and investors, Crypto Info Wire has created a guide to Tezos.

(Newswire.net -- January 6, 2020) -- New research shows that more people than ever before are interested in buying crypto. To provide more options for buyers and investors, Crypto Info Wire has created a guide to Tezos and its benefits.

The newly launched guide shows how readers can “bake” their Tezos crypto in order to earn rewards. The benefit of this is that they can keep their crypto safe on Coinbase while earning.

In this way, investors are able to enjoy their everyday life while earning these crypto rewards for free.

The new guide highlights that crypto is different to other popular currencies like Bitcoin in that it pays out rewards. This works in much the same way as stocks paying out a dividend.

A key feature of the platform is that Tezos has a self-amending blockchain that formalizes the governance process. This enables stakeholders to govern the protocol.

With Tezos, people can bake their crypto and earn rewards based on how many tokens they are baking. This means that the ones who use the network are the ones who get rewarded.

Tezos holders who stake their tokens can receive additional tokens on top of this for verifying blocks of transactions on the network.

The new guide from Crypto Info Wire states: “You can choose the bake Tezos on your own, which will require a minimum amount of 8000 Tezos. You can also choose to select a baker to do it for you. If you have less than 8000 Tezos you can participate by delegating to a baker to earn what’s called staking rewards.”

One of the easiest ways to go about this is through Coinbase. Here, the user maintains control, and their Tezos always stays in their wallet.

Users will see their rewards in real time, and receive them every 3 days after the initial holding period completes.

The process is designed to be simple and easier than the user doing it on their own.

