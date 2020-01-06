Dr. Jeffry Gerber and the team at Low Carb Conferences released invitations to Denver Low Carb 2020. The science and nutrition Keto conference will take place in the city.

(Newswire.net -- January 6, 2020) -- Denver, CO -- Dr. Jeffry Gerber and the team at Low Carb Conferences released invitations to Denver Low Carb 2020. The science and nutrition Keto conference will take place in the city between the 12th and 15th of March, 2020 and feature leading medical and nutrition experts.

More information about Denver Low Carb 2020 is available at https://lowcarbconferences.com

As global interest in Keto and low carb nutrition continues to soar, Denver's premier nutrition and science event, Low Carb Denver is expected to draw more than 1,000 visitors to its fifth annual conference in March 2020.

The conference will feature more than 30 renowned scientists, doctors, and keynote speakers from around the world, including some of the biggest decision-makers and influencers in the Keto and Low Carb community.

Denver Low Carb 2020 speakers will present the latest advancements in nutrition science with research and evidence alongside clinical and practical approaches. Conference presentations are expected to focus on the role of nutrition as it relates to the management, treatment, and prevention of life-altering conditions including diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and other lifestyle-related conditions.

Conference speakers include author and coronary disease prevention expert Dr. Arthur Agatston (author of the South Beach Diet books, which have sold more than 23 million copies), investigative journalist Nina Teicholz, Harvard Medical School professor and endocrinologist Dr. David Ludwig, anti-sugar movement pioneer Dr. Robert Lustig, and Carnivore Diet health blogger Mikhaila Peterson (daughter of Dr. Jordan Peterson).

Visitors and delegates are expected to include healthcare and non-healthcare professionals, policymakers, researchers, scientists, and health & fitness experts. For healthcare professionals; Application for CME credit has been filed with the American Academy of Family Physicians. Determination of credit is pending.

Live stream tickets are available now for only $39.98 using discount code. See site for early bird discounts.

According to event co-founder and speaker Dr. Jeffry Gerber, "We educate and empower people to take charge of their own health.. By focusing on prevention and treatment programs using Low Carb High Fat (LCHF), Keto, Paleo, and Whole Foods diets we redefine healthy nutrition that addresses health, wellness, and chronic medical conditions."

Low Carb Conferences was founded in 2016 by Jeffry Gerber, MD—Denver's Diet Doctor and Rod Tayler, MD of Low Carb Down Under. Today, the event is the largest conference of its kind and the premier learning event for the latest science and nutritional approaches including Low Carb, Keto, Carnivore, Intermittent Fasting and Low Carb Vegetarian.

To sign up for tickets to attend Denver Low Carb 2020 or the virtual event, call 303-346-9490 or visit the URL above.