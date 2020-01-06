A new service update has been launched by Economy Glass in Melbourne. They offer high quality, affordable glass shower screen installation throughout the local area.

(Newswire.net -- January 5, 2020) -- Melbourne, VIC -- A new service update has been launched by Economy Glass in Melbourne. They offer high quality, affordable glass shower screen installation throughout the local area.

Economy Glass has launched an updated glass shower screen installation and replacement service for local customers in Melbourne. They pride themselves on high quality service, and work with customers to renovate their bathroom or shower in the best way.

The newly updated service allows customers to get full service glass shower screen installation and replacement.

Installation can be provided for a wide range of shower types, and the team has decades of experience. They utilise the best modern design and functionality with styles to suit any budget.

One of the key benefits of the newly launched service is that customers can get high quality installations at an affordable price.

Each of the screens provided by Economy Glass is designed to the highest quality, with functionality in mind. The team at Economy Glass can also provide customers with fully framed showers for all manner of properties.

Customers with a vision for their new bathroom can get in touch to discuss their needs and goals. Economy Glass are able to provide services individually selected to their space, style and budget.

Services include custom cut windows, mirrors, splash backs and table tops. Frameless glass can also be provided and installed, which is useful for a variety of applications.

The team states: “Personalised, individual service ensures you will always have a point of contact, office phone, mobile phone and email so you can always speak or contact a member of staff with any question. We are also open 5 days a week and are always willing to assist in any way possible to ensure your experience perfect everytime.”

As part of the newly updated services, Economy Glass delivers anywhere in the western suburbs of Melbourne. Each installation is carried out with attention to detail and cleanliness.

