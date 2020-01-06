A newly updated range of A/C cleaning services has been launched by Air Duct Doctor. They serve the St Louis and surrounding areas with high quality service.

Air Duct Doctors in Imperial, MO, have launched a newly updated cleaning service for residential and commercial air ducts, A/C units and furnaces. They help customers to protect their HVAC units and lengthen their lifespan through operating more efficiently.

The team at Air Duct Doctors explains that 9 out of 10 HVAC units fail because of failures resulting from dust and dirt. The best way to prevent this is to schedule regular cleaning.

This is where the expert team can help with their new launch of their updated services. They provide all the cleaning needs for every customer they work with.

Customers can therefore benefit from savings on their bills, because they don’t have to get so much repair or maintenance work carried out.

The team at Air Duct Doctors explains that a buildup of 0.0042 inches of dirt on a heating or cooling coil can result in a decrease of efficiency by 21%.

What’s more, most commercial fiberglass filters are only 7% efficient in stopping dirt. For this reason, it’s important to get in touch with an expert to ensure systems are properly clean.

A full list of updated services is provided on the company website. This includes residential and commercial air duct cleaning, dryer vent cleaning, furnace cleaning, and A/C check and clean.

The team can also help with decontamination of dust mites on bedding, sanitization of air passages, mold remediation and more.

They state: “Air Duct Doctors uses the latest industry-recognized cleaning technology to rid your home of those bothersome pollutants and irritants. In the first stage we do a thorough inspection of your H.V.A.C. system prior to any cleaning. This allows us to educate our customers about the cleaning process and the benefits of the additional services that our company provides.”

Each individual opening in the system is cleaned, and a final check will be carried out to ensure the best results.

Full details of the newly updated services can be found on the URL above.