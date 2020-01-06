A new mobile app service for small businesses has been launched, called WM Mobile Apps. It offers clients the chance to send push notifications instantly to all their customers.

A new mobile app service has been launched to help both large and small businesses, offering the chance for enhanced audience engagement. Called WM Mobile Apps, it helps businesses to increase conversion, leads and sales with direct interaction and customer outreach.

More information can be found at: https://sites.google.com/view/wm-mobile-app

The team explains that most small businesses don’t required a fully fledged app for Android or iOS. They just need a mobile app so that their customers can be in touch with them.

Because small businesses generally have a static website, they face issues getting apps approved. Apps can be rejected by the App Store if they’re not created from scratch especially for mobile.

Any business looking to add an app to its platform will find a range of benefits through using WM Mobile Apps. It is self updating, and allows clients to send notifications to all their customers at once.

One of the primary benefits of the new app service is that it’s low cost, and is affordable to both large and small businesses.

Clients can send push notifications directly to their customers. This allows them to engage more easily, and reach their consumers where they are most often - on their mobile device.

People often forget to check emails, or refuse to open them. However, they are much more likely to open a notification on their mobile device.

This allows business owners to stand out from their competition, improve customer engagement, and gain more visibility. It also builds trust with the customer, helping to make more sales on an ongoing basis.

The team states: “Making the user install your app from the store can be a pain in the neck. But with a WM Mobile App the user can install the app with just one tap, saving huge fees with Google and Apple.”

WM Mobile Apps takes less than 2 seconds to load, providing benefits with search engine rankings as well.

Full details of the new service can be found on the URL above.