A Plantation, Florida based gym has launched a new website showing the functional training and HIIT classes it has available. F45 Plantation offers something unique with fitness, as it provides a team training community that can encourage people to commit to working out and getting better results.

More information can be found at: https://f45training.com/plantation/home

Based in Plantation, Florida, the HIIT fitness and functional training specialist offers a range of classes for members of all experience levels.

The “F” in F45 stands for Functional Training, which is a mix of HIIT style training and circuit training. These are geared towards everyday movements and can provide a good workout in a short space of time.

Each session is set at 45 minutes long, meaning that they can be taken and enjoyed by anyone. They can be modified for beginners, or adapted for those with more experience.

One of the key benefits of signing up to a class at F45 is that each session is continually evolving. This means that no two sessions will be the same.

Members will be able to get full-body workouts that get better results than traditional workouts. This allows them to lose weight and gain muscle throughout the week with a combination of cardio and resistance work.

For local residents looking to get into shape in the new year, free trials are available. This allows people to try out the classes before they commit.

Functional training has a range of benefits for members, and focuses on compound movements for effective results. It can help to improve everyday movement, and provide a low-impact but highly effective program.

Workouts increase flexibility, coordination, balance, posture, strength, and more. They also help to reduce the risk of injury.

An F45 member said: “The workouts will kick your butt every time, plus they can be modified for beginners and those with more experience. It’s for everyone, and I love it!”

Full details can be found on the URL above.