(Newswire.net -- January 6, 2020) -- Copenhagen, DK -- Copenhagen digital marketing agency Nordic Business Consulting launched a new range of content-based marketing solutions available through its subsidiary, The Rainmaking Company.

Nordic Business Consulting, a digital marketing company based in Copenhagen, Denmark, announced the launch of The Rainmaking Company, its subsidiary providing high-quality content and reputation marketing solutions. The Rainmaking Company offers a full range of content development and marketing services, including article writing and distribution, blog posting, podcasting, video creation and many others.

The creation of the new subsidiary marks a new step in the evolution of Nordic Business Consulting as a leader in the Denmark digital marketing industry.

The Rainmaking Company specializes in the development of custom branded content adapted to the needs and marketing goals of local businesses in Copenhagen and the surrounding areas.

As more than 90% of modern consumers use the internet to find local businesses in their area, the competition for online visibility has grown fiercer than ever.

Rainmaking offers local businesses access to a range of content-based marketing strategy that leverages massive media exposure as the cornerstone for a solid online presence.

A spokesperson for the company explained: “We create custom strategies for each of our clients based on their needs and goals. We help businesses maximize the potential of the internet to increase their revenue through greater online presence and customer conversions.”

Client businesses working with the Copenhagen marketing experts benefit from professionally written articles centered around their brand profiles and target audience. The agency’s experienced brand journalists create high-quality content that includes everything from news articles and blog posts to podcasts, slideshows and videos, offering client businesses an opportunity to have their names featured on hundreds of authoritative online platforms.

All services are offered by professional marketers with extensive experience working with local businesses in all industries.

With the latest announcement, Nordic Business Consulting continues to expand its range of cutting-edge digital marketing solutions for local businesses in Denmark and worldwide.

